Mailbag: Not up to Trump to prove innocence

I found myself shaking my head in disbelief after reading Mr. Wynhausen's letter (Mailbag, Dec. 6).

In America, the burden of proof lies with the accuser, not the accused. In Trump's case, not a single shred of proof has been presented that would show he committed any crime or illegal act. In fact, his accusers can't even agree on which crime to accuse him of.

The burden of proof has not been established in this instance, and the end result is just a political witch hunt. The Democrats decided on Jan. 20 that Trump was illegitimate and must be removed from office.

Investigations have been conducted in both the House and Senate as well as a two-plus-year investigation headed by Robert Mueller with no proof of any wrongdoing by the president. They decided he was guilty and have been spinning their wheels ever since looking for a crime.

Most investigators start with a crime and then work to prove who committed it. In this case, Democrats started with a "guilty" person and have been looking for a crime to pin on him since he won the election. It is not up to Trump to prove his innocence. It's very difficult to prove a negative, and fortunately in this country, one doesn't need to.