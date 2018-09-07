In response to James Farmer's reply (Mailbag, Sept. 7) to my letter on various lies told by DT supporters Limbaugh, Fox (fake) News, et. al.), it is once again clear that his independent news sources are propaganda told without evidence to back them up.
Even casual research shows a history of lies, bullying, and destruction by our current president, DT. It seems clear, and has been backed up by his son-in-law Jerrod Kushner, that he did not release any tax returns since the only banks that would lend him money were Russian banks. His "perfect" health report was not given by his doctor, and the doctor's records were "confiscated" by Trump Administration bodyguards.
Now the push for another Supreme Court justice has resulted in a delayed release of thousands of court decisions and a withholding of thousands of other legitimate public records. These are not the actions of an honest and ethical administration. These are the actions of a "win at all costs" and "the ends justify the means" administration.
The Republican Washington swamp is now a cesspool. In relation to an earlier email, Mr. Farmer might want to review a 1987 picture of the Albany South High School mascot picture, which prominently shows the Rebel battle flag and their Confederate soldier's cap. For convenience, here is the link: https://bit.ly/2MUOZ4h
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Sept. 7)