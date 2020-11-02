Mailbag: Not looking forward to Trump's plan

I said it once in 2017 and I’m saying it again now that tax records for Donald shows he paid $750 in personal tax in 2016 and 2017, and zero in the past 10 out of 15 years.

With his tax reform in 2017, I had income in the last three years of less than $50,000 and paid $1,623 tax. Conclusion is us folk making under $100,000 will pay a higher percentage than those with large incomes. The main reason is the tax loopholes and tax shelters such as capital or windfall gains that shift the tax burden away from the rich.

In addition, if incomes over the $137,000 continued to pay Social Security taxes, the benefits would not run out in 2035. Also, corporation income taxes do not need increased tax breaks. I have operated a corporation since 1979 and have never paid any corporation income tax. In conclusion, the rich need to pay their fair share and we will easily meet our country’s budget.

Also, I am 77 and do not look forward to Trump’s plan on Social Security, which could bankrupt it in a couple years.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis

