The headline in Monday's Albany Democrat-Herald (Oct. 15) is an article telling us about a store closing down in Corvallis; previously we've seen stories about the candidates running for Corvallis political offices; a large run-down on the Benton County elections; etc., etc.
Is there just not enough happening in our little community to properly fill the local newspaper, with local news? It's getting to the point that this rag is becoming the Corvalbany D-H. Don't they have their own newspaper over there? Instead of relying on "Beaver Nation" news to fill column inches, why not take some national/international news from the wire services and print that; or, better yet, tell us how the ADH staff writers are all attending creative writing and English spelling and grammar classes.
Douglas Bauer
Albany (Oct. 15)