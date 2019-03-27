I assume your sports editor is aware there are two major colleges in the area. I guess I assumed too much (sigh), barely a peep regarding the Oregon men's basketball victories in the tourney. The UO women are going to the Sweet 16, too, but you only reported on OSU.
All summer we read about how well the Beav football team is doing in their practices (all that hype never seems to materialize on the playing field). I guess I'll have to get my Duck news from the Salem Statesman Journal. I haven't seen a Eugene paper up here. I'd best step up my efforts to find one.
Doug Bauer
Albany (March 26)