Mailbag: Not buying Davis' walkout justification

Shelly Boshart Davis, I am not buying what you are trying to sell about the politics of cap and trade.

You complained that this was being rushed, that more time was needed. How much more time? Wasn't a year enough time? I think it is that you just don’t want any kind of cap-and-trade bill and want to disguise the debate. It’s really about wasting time on the clock, so to speak.

You say that Oregonians should vote on this measure. There was plenty of time last year to get signatures and put something on the ballot. This would have stalled for time. But I don’t believe this was the Republican plan at all. I think there is more that all of you wanted.

Last session after the Democratic members agreed to drop the bill to entice Republicans back, they still wanted more. Other bills that the Republicans did not like were added to the drop pile. Ah, they went back to work also knowing time was running out and many bills would not even make it for a vote.

To me it’s an end run around historical procedures. Just another tactic to be used when you are not the majority and can’t hold up bills in committees to let them die. You know, like Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Republican in the U.S. Senate.