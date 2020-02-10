Mailbag: Not all neighbors oppose Safe Camp

Regarding the article on the public hearing on the Safe Camp ("HOPE Digs Into Homeless Problem," Jan. 31), I would like to point out that as a member of the West Hills neighborhood the last sentence of the article insinuates that all residents in this neighborhood want the Safe Camp removed. That, however, is wrong and frankly irresponsible of the Gazette to group supporters of the camp in with the few vocal naysayers.

While the concerns of the residents should be addressed, the city, county, church and Sheriff’s Office have been very open about their intentions and plans to assist as many people as possible.

This is a microcosm of homelessness in the Willamette Valley. The Safe Camp is a pilot solution for helping to improve the lives of those in need. While not perfect, it’s better than many alternatives.

As a supporter of the camp, I find it encouraging that some have stepped up to address homelessness in Corvallis. It has already helped individuals find transitional housing. As a community, we should invest in our whole community, not those that just have secure housing. The negativity is a classic case of NIMBY. If not here, then where? And when will support ever come for these people looking for stability?