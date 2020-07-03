Mailbag: Not all encounters with police are bad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lot has been said about police misconduct including unjustified brutality, and in many instances this criticism is probably true. Little has been said, however, about the pressure that many police officers face, sometimes from their own superiors.

I remember some years ago the discussions about a quota system that one of our former police chiefs supposedly had attempted to initiate. I am not aware that such a system actually existed in Corvallis. Personally, I don’t think a police offer should be evaluated by the number of citations he or she initiates in a given time period.

However, I want to share a recent experience with a local police officer which was resolved quite amicably. I entered a busy intersection — 53rd and Philomath Boulevard — when the light was yellow, but my sight was obscured by a large truck ahead of me. I did not realize my mistake until I was at Willamette Springs nursing home, planning to see my wife.