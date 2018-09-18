My name is John Klock and I live in North Albany.
Over the past eight years, the Hickory Hills area around Hickory Hills street in North Albany has had nonstop development. I am referring to my neighborhood immediately west of North Albany Road and across from the Jackson's, and north of the Bonaventure of Albany, and south of the railroad tracks. Yes there is a neighborhood there!
I will begin with the park-and-ride parking lot, bus stop, and public bus turnaround on Riverbow Avenue. In this project, built five years ago, huge Douglas fir trees needlessly were cut down along North Albany Road. This was a city project.
A few years later, almost 20 houses were built to the south of us and there were no attempts to mediate open spaces in the area while the population density grew.
A year later, the Bonaventure of Albany adult living was built along highway 20 with no attempts to develop parks or even a minimal open area.
Immediately after that, Hickory Hollow apartments with about 100 apartments were built and yes, the congestion has continued.
Most people think of North Albany as a rich area. I can tell you that people in my neighborhood are not rich and about half of the homes are rentals, with owners that live in other places like Corvallis. City of Albany, do your planning job. Address the congestion. Create some open spaces. It's time this neighborhood had a voice.
John Klock
Albany (Sept. 15)