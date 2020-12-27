Mailbag: Nonprofits could use extra help now

If you get another stimulus check this month and feel you don’t actually need it, please consider donating that money to one of our local nonprofit agencies.
They really need the extra help right now.
Joe and Pam Malcom
Philomath
