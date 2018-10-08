The key to winning the governorship of Oregon is convincing the "non-affiliated" voter that a candidate's values align with theirs. Knute Buehler is a typical Republican that sides with business interests and profits over the health and welfare of Oregonians. Knute Buehler's voting record and financial supporters reveal his true values.
Money is the key to buying influence. A man cannot serve two masters. Knute Buehler wants to convince voters that he can, by being on both sides of an issue. This is called flip-flopping! Can you save a forest by clear cutting? Can clean air be attained by deregulation of pollution producers?
Now, I will make a gross generalization. Republicans always side with profits over the health and welfare of people and nature. Our Republican administration policies are proof.
Democrats want business to profit while preserving clean air and water, healthy forests, great schools, health care for all and all programs the promote the “general welfare” as the US Constitution demands. Democrats are working hard to create a society that strives for dignity and liberty for every citizen, not just white men and the wealthy.
The “non-affiliated” will decide which path Oregon will travel.
William Casebier
Sweet Home (Oct. 6)