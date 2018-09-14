Noise? quiet? I've re-read my letter that Mr. Farmer references, I can't find any reference to quietness or noise anywhere in it. Perhaps the only way Mr. Farmer can speak is after he puts words in someone else's mouth.
However, it has gotten noisier, I agree.
Noise is useful. With enough noise, attention can be diverted or distracted. There's a great abundance of examples. Here's just a couple:
Those refugee kids, separated from their families and living in cages.
Or singing the praises of all those "fine people" among the Nazis after the tragedy of Charlottesville, Virginia. Both examples generated lots of noise for attention diverting purposes!
A couple of things to keep in mind.
First, it's just noise, that's all.
Second, the rule of inverse proportionality applies. The more noise, the less credibility the noisemaker has. This rule applies especially to our current noisemaker-in-chief and his legions of howling bigots who support him, as well as their media outlets.
The noise-to-signal ratio with this bunch is off the charts!
As for any successes in the economic sphere, we would do well to remember that recovery from 2008 started several years before Trump won election. Trump is very much like the rooster who crows every morning, then struts around taking credit for the sunrise.
Finally, Mr. Farmer might consider writing a heartfelt thank you note to future generations yet unborn. They are the ones who are gonna pay for his "low taxes" he's currently enjoying.
Bill Halsey
Albany