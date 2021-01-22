Mailbag: No uniting country till lies admitted

I listened to the debates on removing Trump from office, and no one pointed out that in 2016 this country was as severely divided as it is today.

When Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, she had reasons to complain of an unfair election. Just before that vote, Comey came out with information against her that was questionable as to its appropriateness. The debunked QAnon theory of Pizzagate was circulating, and Trump then stated that if he lost, the election was rigged.

These and other untimely messages might have cost her the election. She could have complained that the election was rigged against her. Yet she graciously conceded. Now, with a similar division, Trump has not conceded, but rather encouraged his enablers to stop the certification.

There can be no uniting of the country until Republicans admit to Trump’s lies about winning the election by a landslide, by condemning his attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to change the vote count, by debunking QAnon, etc.

But many won’t do this because they fear Trump will punish them in their next election campaign, or they hunger for the presidency, and getting elected seems to be the driving force for these politicians.