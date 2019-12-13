Mailbag: No to coercive health care programs

Sensible readers should be alarmed by the frequent letters here advocating coercive, government-centric health care programs, like Medicare for All, universal health care and single-payer health care.

As typically formulated, these programs are tyrannical perversions of democracy that have no place in a civilized society. They are liberty-killers because many who want no part of these programs are given no choice. Tyranny thrives when liberty dies.

Some who support these horrendous programs just haven’t carefully considered the liberty/tyranny ramifications, and they may sensibly withdraw their support once they have done so. Others are quite aware of the coercive nature of these programs, yet they demand them anyway. These are extremely dangerous people who absurdly believe that they are part of a morally superior group that is entitled to rule over others whom they view as morally inferior.

For a society to remain free, health care programs must allow individuals to decide whether to provide financial support and receive corresponding benefits. Those who don’t like a given program must remain free to establish alternate programs that work as they prefer. All preexisting coercive programs must be reformed.

Those who are concerned that some citizens may have insufficient resources to cover their health care needs must use persuasion rather than coercion to solve this problem. It may seem easier to make people conform to your wishes by having your government agents effectively hold them at gunpoint, but if there is any justice, you will be held accountable for choosing to subjugate others in this way.

Richard Hirschi

Albany