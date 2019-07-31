There is no scientific basis for the concept of “race.” The concept derives from the Christian Bible and Christian’s interpretation of the Jewish Tanakh, some of which is included in the Christian Bible and called the “Old Testament.” The concept was expounded to support the belief in the superiority of ethnic groups originating in western and northern Europe, commonly identified as Anglo-Saxon, and was used to justify the subjugation and exclusion of all non-European ethnic groups. The idea that women are inferior to men is also a belief derived from the Christian Bible, both the so-called “New” and “Old” testaments, and, again without scientific merit.
This explains why many in this country supported slavery, anti-miscegenation laws, and resistance to equal rights for women, including the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution. It also explains why so many on the political right claim that this is a Christian nation when there is absolutely no realistic basic for that claim. And, when some of the founders of this nation spoke of Christian values and beliefs in their understanding of its creation, they were simply reflecting their beliefs in the superiority of Anglo-Saxon men of means. All others were excluded from the franchise and citizenship. Women were seen only as property of men while indigenous people were to be expunged from the nation and all others were to be submissive to the landed gentry.
To hold the belief in “race” and the superiority of men is racist and misogynistic and discriminatory.
Robert B. Harris
Albany (July 29)