Mailbag: No qualified leader will apply to GAPS

We believe the firing of Melissa Goff was a terrible decision by our newly elected Greater Albany Public Schools Board.

We are the proud parents of four West Albany High School graduates who received a great start in the Albany schools. On our first Sunday in Albany in 1979, our pastor told us that we would find that this community was a great place to raise a family. His prediction turned out to be completely true for us.

Though our children are finished with our Albany schools, we are very concerned that no qualified school leader will apply to our district to work for our present school board. We believe the three incompetent board members who fired our superintendent should be immediately replaced for the good of our community.

John and Jane Donovan

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0