Mailbag: No problem with election system

I understand James Farmer’s frustration (Mailbag, May 25) with an election system that eschews his candidates, particularly in light of the fraud claims (The Big Lie) made by Donald Trump.

Mr. Farmer says that both sides cheat in elections. Yet he provides absolutely no evidence to support his thesis. There is a long history of voter fraud claims in the United States. People have been looking at this issue since the 19th century. But trying to find any significant fraud will be as frustrating as trying to elect a Republican in Oregon. It just doesn’t happen.

Calling for an audit, much less doing one, undermines confidence and implies there is a problem with our election system. But we know there is not.

I would suggest that if Mr. Farmer wants to see more of his candidates win, he should pick better candidates and a better platform to run them on.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

