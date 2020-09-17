Mailbag: No other candidate but Keith Kolkow

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keith Kolkow is running for city council in Albany and I believe there is no one who deserves your vote more than he does.

Keith is integral to the Albany community and gives his service to others selflessly and with great energy and compassion. Keith is someone who will actively seek out the people of Ward I to get to know their concerns and opinions about Albany and its future. He knows how to listen as well as how to act to make Albany better for all its residents.

Keith believes in supporting all families to help them meet their needs. He knows that our local infrastructure is in need of repair and that it must be addressed. He would like to make public transportation more affordable. Keith knows the importance of supporting small businesses to keep a community vital and growing.

He cares about our younger population and knows that we must provide opportunities to help our youth engage in making their city a better place. Keith loves Albany and wants to do all he can to help our community thrive and to lead it toward a successful future. This November, please vote for Keith Kolkow for Albany City Council.

I believe there is no other candidate who will work as selflessly and with as much enthusiasm for the Albany community.