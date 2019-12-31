Mailbag: No one trying to remove gun rights

The great gun debate continues. It seems it involves those who insist on protecting the rights of “law-abiding gun owners” and the rest of us. But let’s make it clear, there are no existing or proposed laws that would deny gun owners their rights.

Do law-abiding gun owners believe they should be exempt from having automobile insurance to drive a motor vehicle in all 50 states? Do they believe they shouldn’t be required to have a license to drive a vehicle? Do they believe automobiles were developed and produced with the sole purpose of killing and that they are involved in mass killings? These questions arise in response to the usual arguments against limiting gun access.

The hunters I have known used either lever- or bolt-action rifles to kill large game. They used pump-action shotguns loaded with the legally limited number of three shells when hunting birds, and they used either revolvers or pump-action rifles when hunting small game like rabbits, squirrels and other varmints.

So why do some “law-abiding gun owners” demand the right to buy guns originally designed and produced for war? Maybe something to do with displays of masculinity/virility?

Guns that weren’t semiautomatic or that could hold more than six rounds used to be considered quite adequate for home protection. So, why the change? Paranoia created by right-wing fear-mongers making us feel threatened by gangs, home invaders and murderous aliens, when the greatest danger is having a gun in the home.

Robert Harris

Albany