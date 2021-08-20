Mailbag: No one knows how vaccine affects DNA

There is no doubt the vaccine works. But there are a few questions that need attending.

There are no answers as to the long-term effects of this vaccine. It is not a natural vaccine, it is a lab concoction and no one knows how it will affect the DNA. And one thing you will not hear from the media: There are worse things than the coronavirus.

Unfortunately those with the vaccine cannot be unvaccinated. They will have to live with the results, and the powers that be have made sure the people who supply the vaccine cannot be held responsible. If that does not give you pause, then nothing will. As for me ... I’ll pass.

John Penrod

Lebanon

