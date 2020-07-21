Mailbag: No need to reopen schools this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opening schools in September? Lets not! If I can go online and get a college degree via the internet, why can't we teach our kids in the same manner? Most kids are very familiar with a computer and use it probably every day. This last spring a few school districts used online tablets to finish the school year. So let's keep the ball rolling.

There is a current online K-12 school program via the internet. Use the technology, people. We as adults use computers in our jobs every day. Kids could stay at home, no expensive and lengthy school bus rides, no need to keep the buildings open. One teacher could deal with 30 kids.

If little Johnny doesn't participate, little Johnny doesn't graduate. He must go back online next season to continue. The season could go on for 12 months year-round so a kid could connect at any time. Just a cost savings idea.

James Engel

Albany

