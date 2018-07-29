Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Re: Marc Thiessen's editorial of June 29:

I hope I don't see one of his editorials in the paper again soon. (But, I did; the D-H has published a couple more.) Thiessen is maybe not a hard-core "Trumper" (my word of the day), but he is a hard-core Republican.

A la the current Supreme Court (which will probably soon have a freshly minted, right-winger as a new Trump justice), Thiessen is against women's rights to reproductive information. He doesn't mind if kids, after they are born, are "caged," but he wants women, no matter the circumstances, not to have abortions. Also, he doesn't care if kids, when they grow up, can make decent wages. Wages that allow a person to survive are brought about by healthy labor unions. It isn't fair for workers not paying union dues to receive the higher wages and benefits bargained for by dues-paying union members. More and more, though, nothing is fair.

The "United States of Trump" causes me to have high blood pressure.

Mary Brock

Albany (July 3)

