Re: Marc Thiessen's editorial of June 29:
I hope I don't see one of his editorials in the paper again soon. (But, I did; the D-H has published a couple more.) Thiessen is maybe not a hard-core "Trumper" (my word of the day), but he is a hard-core Republican.
A la the current Supreme Court (which will probably soon have a freshly minted, right-winger as a new Trump justice), Thiessen is against women's rights to reproductive information. He doesn't mind if kids, after they are born, are "caged," but he wants women, no matter the circumstances, not to have abortions. Also, he doesn't care if kids, when they grow up, can make decent wages. Wages that allow a person to survive are brought about by healthy labor unions. It isn't fair for workers not paying union dues to receive the higher wages and benefits bargained for by dues-paying union members. More and more, though, nothing is fair.
The "United States of Trump" causes me to have high blood pressure.
Mary Brock
Albany (July 3)
“Wages that allow a person to survive are brought about by healthy labor unions.”
Only 6.5% of private-sector workers are unionized. Are you saying the 93.5% who are not unionized are not surviving? The average hourly wage rate paid to non-unionized private-sector workers WITH NO COLLEGE EDUCATION was $21 in 2015, $32 if benefits are included. $32 per hour amounts to total compensation of over $66,000 per year for full-time workers. I guarantee that I can “survive” on $66,000 per year. Of course, workers with college education do significantly better.
“It isn't fair for workers not paying union dues to receive the higher wages and benefits bargained for by dues-paying union members.”
Is it fair that employees who want to work without having to be involved with a union are prevented from doing so, even though an employer would eagerly hire them? Why would it be fair for unions to use coercion against two parties who are merely trying to engage in a fully consensual, mutually beneficial endeavor?
Mary, I like the diversity of thought Mark brings, if we all thought like you it be a boring world. As far as unions go I don't think workers would mind paying dues if they weren't spent on the democratic party not all union members are Democrats
