Mailbag: No hoarding: We're better than that

Well, if everyone has hoarded all they need for the moment, I think I’ll go back to the grocery store and see if I can find carrots, chicken and flour.

If you think the virus will overlook you because you have a garage full of toilet paper ... heaven help you and those of us who haven’t hoarded. We are not in this all together; it seems it is every person for themselves. I thought Corvallis people were better than that.

 Yvonne Mccallister

Corvallis

