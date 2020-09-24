Mailbag: No government agency has any money

Long live the Van Buren Bridge, Sept. 17, 2020.
I don’t have any strong opinion about the old bridge. If pressed, I would probably be on the tear-it-down side because I suspect there are more pressing needs for whatever the cost of saving it is. But I am insulted by Owen Dell’s assertion that “it can be moved at no cost to the city.” By that I assume he means the cost would be absorbed by some other entity.
Let’s all remember that no government agency has any money, zero! It is all our money.
Keith Laxton
Corvallis
