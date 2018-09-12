Bill Halsey in his letter (Mailbag, Sept. 7) says he misses "no drama Obama." Five days before his first election Obama said he was going to fundamentally change America. He did. He destroyed us. He spent more money in his eight years than all the presidents in the last 230 some odd years combined. We are now insolvent.
The Democrats decided they were smarter than all our Founding Fathers and the nation we thought was so great really wasn't. They were so sure of it they elected him again. Therefore, we must come to the conclusion that you are a Democrat or an American, but you can't be both.
Donald Trump in his unorthodox manner is attempting to pull us back from the brink, but the Dems are doing their best to prevent that.
John Penrod
Lebanon (Sept. 11)