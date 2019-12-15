Mailbag: No credible evidence for defense

No due process. It appears now to be just an excuse for distracting.

Now that the House Judiciary Committee has asked the White House to present its own witnesses and its own rebuttal evidence to the claims made by others concerning bribery, obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress, the White House refused.

There are two possible reasons for this refusal. The first is that, as the man has said, the regime views this whole process a sham and they are refusing to lend credibility to the proceedings. However, the much more likely explanation, given all that we know now, is that the regime has no credible evidence to present in its defense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s for this reason that the regime has refused to reply to congressional subpoenas, ordered staff members to ignore subpoenas, and has offered pardons to those who follow those orders. All of which is an obstruction of congresses constitutionally mandated oversight responsibility and, it and of itself, justifies an article of impeachment for that crime.

No, the real reason the regime has stonewalled these proceedings is that they know Republicans in the Senate are spineless and will do whatever the regime asks, acquitting him of his crimes and thereby abetting them.