Mailbag: No bias in impeachment stunt?

So the Democrat-controlled House finished their farce of a trial and voted to impeach the president and are now wanting to hold things up before they deliver it to the Senate to ensure that things will be "fair." Dang near laughed so hard I almost spit my teeth out, and I don't have false teeth.

Just a few questions for the local folks who are supporting this impeachment. First, it was collusion with Russia and that failed. Adam Schiff declared afterward that he had more evidence that Trump colluded with Russia but never produced any. And now he leads the charge.

Yet no one can see the bias? Last week Mr. Horowitz stated that he saw no "political bias" or "improper motivation" in the FBI investigation. Hmmm, 15 mistakes all benefiting one side and he can't see there might be some bias. Thank you, Mr. Magoo.

Our very own Congressman DeFazio is concerned about the president's overreaching power and voted to impeach. I am so glad he finally has grown a backbone where when the previous president circumvented the Congress he just sat on his hands.

There is plenty of evidence to show this to be nothing but a political stunt that even a die-hard Democrat could see if they just think. But that's the problem, they have to think.