Mailbag: No accountability from president

In May 2018, the Trump administration dismissed the top global health security specialist and staffing within the National Security Council. Asked by a reporter about this, Trump said, "I didn't do it, we have a group of people, " and therefore takes no responsibility for the decision. Shameful.

In the summer of 2019, after intense lobbying from the nursing home industry, the Trump administration rolled back an Obama regulation designed to curb deadly infections among elderly residents in nursing homes.

By Jan. 1, the World Health Organization was warning countries about the virus breaking out in China, but the U.S. had disbanded the group that could have gotten out in front of this pandemic. Instead, we are scrambling to save lives and our economy. Health care workers have shortages of basic protective gear.

On Jan. 22, Trump said, "It was one person coming from China, and we have it under control." He obviously had no idea what he was talking about.

On Feb. 28, at a campaign rally in South Carolina, Trump downplayed the seriousness of the virus by saying, "They tried the impeachment hoax, and this is their new hoax."

Really! Harry Truman said, "The buck stops here." Donald Trump says, "I didn't do it." We need a new president!