A while ago, I decided to find out more about Linn County government from the web. I found the best thing I could say about the county's website was that its retro style demonstrated frugality. It was not easy to use or informative. Details about the Linn County Commissioners were particularly sparse. Back in June there were no meeting minutes and only two of the three commissioners bothered to post rudimentary biographies.
In July, Stephanie Newton noted the same deficiency and posted a well-researched comparison of county websites, which showed Linn lagging in transparency. Lo! Shortly thereafter, commission minutes appeared at the Linn County website! Not only that, Stephanie started streaming commission meetings at her website, meaning I can now watch at my convenience, without taking time off work to attend meetings at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.
I know a little more about our county's government now. What I really discovered is that Stephanie will identify issues, research them and find solutions. That's why I'll be voting for Stephanie Newton on Nov. 6.
Bernadette Niederer
Albany (Oct. 22)