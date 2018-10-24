If you have yet to return your ballot, please consider a fresh new face for our Linn County Commission, and fill in that oval for Stephanie Newton.
Chances are, Stephanie has stopped by your home to chat with you about her thoughts and ideas, and to learn more about what you think, too. She’s committed to all of Linn County, and her actions show it. She believes in transparency, she’s ethical, and is ready to do the hard work. Newton is also willing to listen and learn — and that is invaluable. If you want a public servant who truly wants to serve “the people” and not just a select few, Stephanie Newton is your best choice in the Linn County Commissioner race.
When you know the person you’re voting for is pragmatic, hard-working, committed, smart and caring, that's when you reach out and tell your friends and neighbors.
I hope you’ll join me in voting Stephanie Newton for Linn County Commission.
Jolene Thomson
Albany (Oct. 24)