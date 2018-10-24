I want to share my excitement in the opportunity to vote for the vibrant and enthusiastic candidate for Linn County Commissioner, Stephanie Newton. I have been so fortunate to have multiple interactions with Stephanie since she threw her hat into the ring.
Stephanie brings a certain enthusiasm that I have not seen in my 14 years living in Linn County. Her desire for government transparency and access to local leaders invites all Linn County residents to be excited and engaged in our community.
Stephanie has a vision for the future that is inclusive and hopeful which is desperately needed in these divisive times. I encourage anyone that is ready for change to vote for Stephanie Newton.
Sarah Morris-Carr
Lebanon (Oct. 23)