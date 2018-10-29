Linn County stands at the crossroads of our storied and fascinating past and an uncertain future of increasing technology and complexity. We’re also a place of changing demographics: new residents arriving with fresh ideas, talents, and perspectives. I believe that Albany, the county seat, is poised for a revitalization and rebirth that can bring prosperity and a booming vibrancy. Walkability, community and a locally oriented mindset aren’t just buzzwords, they’re increasingly what people want from the places they live.
Stephanie Newton is a part of that change.
Her opponent has been seated so long he has lost touch with what his community wants and needs from him, and doesn’t reflect the future of the community. Vision and balance will responsibly grow Linn County, not looking backward. Ms. Newton is representative of the younger generation that is politically engaged, unafraid to take on big issues with fresh eyes. Never an ideologue, she seeks sustainable solutions, relying on data and science. Her herculean canvassing efforts shows that she wants to know and connect to all her neighbors. Her opponent is fine with maintaining his status quo.
Mr. Lindsay is an entrenched ideologue who enjoys comfort, unconcerned for the future because he’s stuck in the past, one that won’t return. Albany was a spectacular boom town at the end of last century and has been trapped in a slow-motion decline ever since. Wishing those days back won’t bring us prosperity, only embracing the future and the power of vision and bold change can bring us the hope of another rising tide.
For a more holistic community and an eye for the future, pick Stephanie Newton for County Commission.
Michael Cunningham
Albany (Oct. 28)