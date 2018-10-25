In the County Commissioners race, the DH reported “There is no evidence to suggest Newton had anything to do with Templeton's signs.” She didn't purchase the signs, her backers did.
Newton's backers are hard wired in a federal lawsuit over a major marijuana growing operation that was in filed by Lindsey's neighbors, who asked him to join.
The lawsuit is Ainsworth v. Owenby. Defendants are Mark Owenby, Michelle Page, Elisha Templeton, Bill Templeton, et al. Owenby bought a home in a rural residential neighborhood and put in a 96-by-30-foot greenhouse to grow 12 medical marijuana plants for two patients. (Bought December 2016, sold August 2018). Commercial fans running constantly stunk up the whole neighborhood.
On Newton's campaign Facebook page selfie; Owenby & Page “We support you 100% and look forward to having you represent the residents of Linn County!”
Bill and Elisha Templeton (Dragon's Brew Coffee) in Albany are major financial backers of Newton's campaign, filed an ethics complaint against Lindsey accusing him of misusing his office over the marijuana grow and stealing signs placed illegally on public property.
Lindsey looking at the same public records we can see and picking up trash left on roadsides is not misusing his office.
Newton's campaign is spending thousands on payroll for Kevin Cronin of Emerald Empire Consulting, a campaign guy (Facebook photos) and marijuana lobbyist.
Newton's friends are working to mislead and misinform voters.
Vote for John Lindsey, he's working for all the citizens of Linn County.
Joyce Nease
Albany (Oct. 25)