I write this letter regarding County Commissioner, Position 1, urging you to vote for Stephanie Newton.
Stephanie will bring a fresh voice to Linn County, a voice we need and the temperament we deserve. She's professional with a business perspective. Stephanie's seriously concerned about Linn County and has solutions for our jobs, healthcare, affordable housing, government accountability and transparency. Stephanie is also a good neighbor!
This is a critical election requiring decisions that will make a difference in our city, county, state and in the federal arena.
Election day will be here before we know it. Last night I completed my ballot and this morning I dropped it off at the Linn County Courthouse ballot box. Every registered voter must vote, and if you're not registered, shame on you. We get to vote; far too many in the world don't have that privilege.
I voted for Stephanie Newton and ask you to do the same!
Suzette Boydston
Albany (Oct. 26)