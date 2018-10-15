I am supporting Stephanie Newton for Linn County Commissioner. Linn County needs commissioners who are ready to build an economy that works for everyone in our community. When I met Stephanie, I was impressed with her energy and optimism. Stephanie is ready to find solutions to the problems affecting our county — affordable housing, access to health care, and jobs. The county commissioner is our link to all the organizations looking to solve these problems. Stephanie is eager to work with these organizations to move our county forward.
Open and accountable government is essential for good governance. Stephanie is an advocate for transparency and accessibility of the public records for the County Commission meetings. This will make it easier for us to to know the workings of our County Commission. They work for us. We have the right to know what decisions are made and why they are made.
Stephanie Newton is already a strong voice for all the people of Linn County. As our Commissioner, she will be an even stronger voice. Vote for Stephanie Newton! Check out her web site for more detailed information at www.stephnewton.com.
Michelle Dugi
Lebanon (Oct. 15)