Mailbag: Newspaper still needs an editor

The G-T lacking an editor, which subscribers cannot cure, does present a place for some clever and creative exercises in how to make fun of the owners, Lee Enterprises, for their perfidy. And as a sort of backhand support for MM.
Just today (Dec. 4), there's a choice bit of stupid on the front page, in the “Weather Beaver says” portion. Mind you, today is Wednesday, so hold that thought. Here's the stupid: "Get set for a cloudy but warmer Tuesday . . .” and goes on to say, “A chance of showers looms for Wednesday.” I have devised a scheme for countering this sort of editorial neglect.
My plan, and you may join in with your own search skills, is to do a thorough forage – line by line, column by column, story by story, page by page – finding all the illiteracies, grammatical failures, redundancies, hanging sentences, inappropriate commas, garbled syntaxes, and any other assorted linguistic foibles this paper prints. I do not relish this task, but I feel compelled. I will list all discrepancies I find and transmit them to the paper. Just to let them know someone is watching.
You have free articles remaining.
This will not be a career move for me. It will take at most three days before I am saturated with the paper's ineptness and I'll wad it up and commit it to the wood stove for a good Viking funeral. My subscription is already in serious peril of non-renewal. Alas, Lee Enterprises will barely feel the pain.
If my proposal stimulates some of Corvallis' readers to follow suit, excellent. Perhaps someone will suggest a site, YTBD, where we could meet and enjoy each other’s contributions to lambasting the G-T.
Emily Dashiell
Corvallis