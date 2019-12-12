Mailbag: Newspaper still needs an editor

The G-T lacking an editor, which subscribers cannot cure, does present a place for some clever and creative exercises in how to make fun of the owners, Lee Enterprises, for their perfidy. And as a sort of backhand support for MM.

Just today (Dec. 4), there's a choice bit of stupid on the front page, in the “Weather Beaver says” portion. Mind you, today is Wednesday, so hold that thought. Here's the stupid: "Get set for a cloudy but warmer Tuesday . . .” and goes on to say, “A chance of showers looms for Wednesday.” I have devised a scheme for countering this sort of editorial neglect.

My plan, and you may join in with your own search skills, is to do a thorough forage – line by line, column by column, story by story, page by page – finding all the illiteracies, grammatical failures, redundancies, hanging sentences, inappropriate commas, garbled syntaxes, and any other assorted linguistic foibles this paper prints. I do not relish this task, but I feel compelled. I will list all discrepancies I find and transmit them to the paper. Just to let them know someone is watching.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}