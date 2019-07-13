The newspaper's attempt to protect the people caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal is absolutely disgusting. In the July 10 edition, this paper attempted to tie Donald Trump to this massive scandal and nowhere mentioned Bill Clinton, whose name appeared on the manifest of Mr. Epstein's plane 26 times. Oops, I guess you forgot. In fact the records show that Mr. Trump flew on the plane one time and from one city to another in the United States.
I suggest you do your job and stop covering for the perverts in D.C. Seems like you should be a little more disturbed by the molestation and sex traffic problem than you actually let on.
Dennis Marks
Albany (July 10)