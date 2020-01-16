Mailbag: Newspaper gaffes seemingly at odds

Like many in the Corvallis and Albany areas, I have been watching the Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald make adjustments to accommodate the changing newspaper market. I was particularly amused by two approaches in the Jan. 9 edition.
In one article ("Salem Still Struggling with Homeless Crisis") the newspaper embedded a full paragraph encouraging readers to subscribe to the Salem Statesman Journal, while in another (“UK Royal Couple to ‘Step Back’”) they cut the article mid-sentence, I suppose to encourage you to come back the next day to read the conclusion.
I am confused, though, because these two approaches seem at odds with each other.
Dustin Kassman
Corvallis