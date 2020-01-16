Mailbag: Newspaper gaffes seemingly at odds

Like many in the Corvallis and Albany areas, I have been watching the Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald make adjustments to accommodate the changing newspaper market. I was particularly amused by two approaches in the Jan. 9 edition.

In one article ("Salem Still Struggling with Homeless Crisis") the newspaper embedded a full paragraph encouraging readers to subscribe to the Salem Statesman Journal, while in another (“UK Royal Couple to ‘Step Back’”) they cut the article mid-sentence, I suppose to encourage you to come back the next day to read the conclusion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am confused, though, because these two approaches seem at odds with each other.

Dustin Kassman

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0