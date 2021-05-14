Mailbag: New leadership needed on board

Not so long ago, in a school not so far away, there was a track team with runners of various abilities. Naturally, those with greater ability ran faster and won more often.

Some administrators were concerned that this outcome would be detrimental to the self-image of the slower students. After some discussion, a solution was settled upon. Each runner would be handicapped by starting as far behind the starting line by as much as they had been ahead of the slowest runner at the end of the previous race. That would make it possible for all of the runners to finish at the same time.

But all the students ran more slowly so that they would not be handicapped as much. Not surprisingly, the track team soon fell apart. If this parable sounds absurd, it should. But compare it to the Corvallis School District’s de facto policy of leveling. Leveling eliminates advanced opportunities for top-performing students because that could result in greater inequity.

I tried to conceive another parable absurd enough to illustrate the foolishness of permitting biological males to compete in sports with biological females, but I couldn’t.