Mailbag: New leaders, better health care needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My biggest concern right now is that our president is going to be re-elected. I am very angry about the way he and the Senate Republican leader have responded to the Pandemic. At a time when America needed decisive and calm leadership, they have failed. McConnell and Trump have to go away. I am donating to Charles Booker Kent, who is running for the Kentucky Senate position. I have never been so disappointed in our federal government.

After we get through this debacle, I will be turning my efforts towards the public health movement. We need health care for all. I’m 62 and I have had to take a second job to afford health care. Last December my health insurance cost $550 per month. In January it jumped to $900 per month. I am disgusted with corporate insurance companies. The system that we have now has gone from a little bad to horrible. There is a reason eight out of 10 commercials on TV are insurance companies. They are making money hand over fist.

I am not just wishing things are going to get better. I am writing and calling my representatives. The D.C. switchboard number is 202-224-3121. We need campaign finance reform. Consider what our government would look like if we the people get to decide who are leaders are going to be. Wealthy corporations shouldn't get to choose our representatives. Picture that!