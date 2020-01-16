Mailbag: New county building not easy to reach

I have to wonder, did the Benton County commissioners consider the vast increase in the county carbon footprint when considering the pros and cons of buying another huge building in the hinterlands? Most of the existing county offices are easily reached by public transportation. The new offices will require many, many more car trips, which will greatly increase our local carbon footprint.

There's a general acknowledgment that we have a looming climate crisis. I don't understand why any conscious public servant would knowingly increase the catastrophic odds we already face. So my question: Are you commissioners thinking about the big picture with this proposed purchase? I gather you are not.

Kirk Nevin

Corvallis

