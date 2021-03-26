Mailbag: New board members will be compromised

School board manipulation?

Three current Greater Albany Public Schools School Board members, Ward, Roach and Butzner, did not file for reelection by March 18. Their term of office expires June 30.

Current board members want to reward Superintendent Goff by renewing her contract now, which is 15 months before her contract expires. If the current board renews Goff’s contract before the May election, the new board members elected in May will be compromised in their ability to provide proper oversight of Superintendent Goff.

The new school board to be elected in May should be given the authority to work with Goff for a full year before they decide whether she is fit to be offered a contract renewal.

Tom Cordier

Albany

