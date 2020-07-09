Mailbag: Never wrong to do what's right

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some lyrics from a childhood song go like this:

“Jesus loves the little children,

All the children of the world,

Red, brown, yellow, black and white,

They are precious in His sight.

Jesus loves the little children of the world!"

My heritage of peace-loving and -living is decades, even centuries, old. As Jesus followers, my late parents taught our family to love and respect those of all skin colors! Having been taught to speak and act kindly, I was startled at a sign: “White silence is violence.”

So I am speaking up. For years, hanging on our front door have been these words: “Speak kind words... receive kind echoes.” Suggestion: Watch the YouTube video titled “Third-Grade Dropout.” The world needs more of the wisdom described in it, part of which is “It is never wrong to do the right thing.”

Carolyn Krabill

Albany

