Mailbag: Never assume a car will stop for you

The many sad letters about tragic traffic deaths on Third Street in Corvallis overlook (as far as I can tell) the most important lesson to be learned: They are solely responsible for their own lives.

It is deadly for vulnerable pedestrians and bicyclists to assume their legal right of way will stop a car whose driver may not even see them.

It is foolish — and fatal — to assume you are visible to the driver of a car coming towards you. Drivers have several blind spots, and many other cars turning or stopping in front of them. Some drivers may not even know Oregon law gives pedestrians and bicyclists right of way in crosswalks.

You cannot rely on your legal rights to keep you alive; that is your job.

Look both ways before crossing, and never assume the car will stop for you!

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

