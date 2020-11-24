Mailbag: Neither the city nor OSU cares

As new COVID-19 cases continue to spike, I would like to relate my recent experience.

I live in the Oregon State University neighborhood, and witnessed a student party on Nov. 7 with at least 20 people. No social distancing, no masks. I called the police, as this is a public health hazard. They said they don’t deal with these things.

I called OSU campus security. They told me I could send an email and someone would reply the next week. In other words, an ongoing public health hazard and potential COVID-19 spreader event is not going to be stopped. My understanding is that the party violates the current code of student conduct, but I guess that isn’t important either.

I live two blocks away with an older, immuno-compromised individual. I’m saddened to see that getting drunk with your friends is more important than protecting the lives of your neighbors, and I’m disheartened to see that apparently neither the city nor the university cares enough to take action.

Please show some compassion. Protect those around you. If we work together, we will all be better off.

Laura White

Corvallis

