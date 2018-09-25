Our area is known for its independent spirit and the pride our workers take in what they do.
Our farm workers spend long days in the fields, harvesting produce that’s sold around the world. Our manufacturing workers spend long shifts making products that bring us closer together. Our truck drivers spend long hours on the road, transporting the things that keep our economy moving. Our retail and commercial workers spend long nights stocking shelves and long days serving customers. Our nurses work long hours caring for all of us when we are at our worst, and our educators spend long hours helping us be our best.
It’s about time that we stood up for the hard-working people in our area.
Even though our economy has been improving, the recovery has not been felt evenly. Wages for working families, and those on fixed incomes, in our district have been stagnant. The rising costs of rent, child care, and health care continue to prevent families from getting ahead. We need to come together and fight for an economy that works for all of us, not just the well connected.
We need to fund public education — including career and technical education — with tax reform, and not on the backs of our teachers and school employees. We need to address the affordable housing crisis through new construction and ending no-cause evictions. We need to work toward a single-payer healthcare system, because where you work shouldn’t determine whether or not you receive life-saving care or medication. We need to invest in the infrastructure we need to keep us moving, and reduce current and potential congestion.
When working families come together and fight, we can make a difference.
Jerred Taylor
Albany (Sept. 26)