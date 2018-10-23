I have helped to sponsor two recent candidate forums emphasizing the issue of health care to which all the candidates for House District 15 were invited. This is the district from which Rep. Andy Olson is retiring this year, so we feel it’s an important race.
Candidates invited were Democrat Jerred Taylor, Republican Shelley Boshart-Davis, and Independent Cynthia Wyatt. Taylor attended both forums; Wyatt attended one, but had health issues which prevented her from attending the second. But Boshart-Davis sent word that she would not attend either one, saying she was “too busy.” This was very disappointing to us, since the audience was unable to ask any questions of Shelley; important answers went unheard. How can we know the candidates if they do not attend forums?
Jerred Taylor demonstrated his knowledge of the concerns of the voters and shared his ideas for addressing those concerns. He listened carefully to each voter’s questions and answered thoughtfully, demonstrating his knowledge of the issues families face on a daily basis.
Some 28,000 Oregonians cannot afford good health care; in addition, we are faced with a drug abuse/opioid crisis and mental health issues. Some citizens can’t afford essential medications. The candidates must be committed to address these basic issues. How can they be “too busy?”
We deserve the right to hear from each candidate before we vote!
Edith Orner
Albany (Oct. 23)