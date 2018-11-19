We need a strong Endangered Species Act more than ever.
Scientists say that we are on the brink of a human-caused mass extinction crisis in which we could lose three quarters of the world's species. Species simply cannot evolve quickly enough to survive significant human threats.
Unfortunately, not every elected official in Washington, D.C., seems to understand just how important the ESA is.
Earlier this year, a key Congressional committee advanced four separate bills that would weaken this bedrock conservation law. The same committee also voted to eliminate ESA protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 United States.
We've won together for endangered species in the past and we can do it again.
Don Anderson
Lebanon (Nov. 18)