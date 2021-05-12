Mailbag: Nearman's conduct unacceptable

It has been clear that right-wing groups like the Proud Boys and Three Percenters were dangerous.

Many members of these groups have been arrested in connection with the storming of the Capitol and attempts to overturn the election. They’ve engaged in hate crimes, white supremacist rhetoric and domestic terrorism. In the wake of Jan. 6, we must recognize that these groups are militias openly preparing for a civil war.

Despite this, many elected officials and political candidates continue to associate with right-wing militias. The public has known about Rep. Mike Nearman’s tie to Three Percenters since 2017. He is under criminal investigation after being caught on camera letting armed protesters into the state capitol in December. He was scheduled to speak at a May 1 rally in Salem cosponsored by Proud Boys and Three Percenters.

Many constituents, myself included, have asked Nearman to resign. This is unacceptable conduct from an elected official. He has continued to organize with white supremacists and insurrectionists, which is a clear breach of public trust.