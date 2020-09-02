Mailbag: Native and Indigenous issues should be considered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The article on Native and Indigenous Issues in the Fri., Aug. 14, GT got me thinking. With the proposed name changes, why is there no thought of changing the name of Lincoln School? Yes, Lincoln eliminated slavery of Black people, however, he also signed two acts that brought an end to the Native and Indigenous cultures in North America. In 1862, he signed the Homestead Act and the Pacific Railroad Act, realizing his dream of extending the railroad to the Pacific. Those two acts caused the demise of the Native and Indigenous people. The Caucasian invasion began in 1492, but those two Acts were the final blow. While Lincoln was freeing one group, he was destroying another.

In evaluating former presidents we are only looking at one criteria, how they treated Black people. With Lincoln we only look at the good he did for Black people, ignoring the damage done to the Native and Indigenous people. Which race is more important, the one Lincoln freed from slavery or the one his Acts destroyed?